21-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old relative to death

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 21-year-old Junior Augustine Akor, who allegedly kidnapped and raped to death his 16-year-old relative, identified as Faith Akuji, in the Igbo-Eze North area of the state.

The Police said that the suspect kidnapped the teenager when she was sent by her grandfather to grind cassava.

The victim’s decomposing body would later be found in the bush path, where Akor abandoned her.

Speaking further on the issue, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said that Police Operatives, serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group, on June 12, 2023 at about 9:30am arrested Junior Augustine Akor, 21, of Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area for allegedly raping and strangling his 16-year-old female relative, identified as Faith Akuji, on June 8, 2023 in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

Ndukwe said: “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of the 8th of June 2023, after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process.

“The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty. Meanwhile, the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short), from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while consoling the family and friends of the deceased victim, has described the act as atrocious and unthinkable. He, therefore, has directed that the case be meticulously handled, concluded within recorded time, and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly.”

