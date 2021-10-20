21-year-old man abducts Police Inspector’s son

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Abia State has paraded one Ifeanyi Joseph, 21, accused of kidnapping a four-year-old boy said to be the son of a Police Inspector.

The NSCDC Commander in the State, Ayinla T. Olowo, paraded the suspect arrested following intelligence.

Joseph was said to have taken the boy away from his parent’s residence at Laguru Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Olowo said Joseph went to an agreed hospital to collect N500,000 he demanded from a would-be buyer, but suspecting that he could be arrested, abandoned the child and fled.

Detectives tracked him down and arrested him.

The suspect admitted to the crime, saying he picked up the boy from his parent’s house on the pretext that he was going to buy him biscuits and sweets.