21-year-old kidnap mentor’s son, demands N2m ransom

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Halilu Yusuf, 21, for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy.

The spokesman of the Command, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “On August 17, at about 2pm, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting Halilu Yusuf, 21, of Gezawa, via Shinkafi village, in connection with a suspected case of kidnapping a six-year-old.”

He said that the suspect lured and kidnapped the victim from Kofar-Sauri quarters.

The six-year-old happens to be the son of the mentor of Yusuf, who then demanded a N2 million ransom from the father.

Also Read:

Aliyu revealed that the suspect slept with the boy in his room, after which he took him to another place for safe keeping, not knowing that the police operatives were trailing him.

The police spokesman explained that the suspect made an anonymous phone call and informed the father of his son’s abduction.

He added: “Upon receipt of the report, the command quickly mobilised the operatives led by the DPO GRA, Katsina and swung into action.

“The team successfully traced and arrested the suspect, and the victim was rescued unhurt.”

The Police Public Relations Officer further revealed that during investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

Aliyu said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Post Views: 0