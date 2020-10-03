A 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the aunty of the victim at Ayetoro Divisional Headquarters that she came back from work on September 30, 2020 at about 3:45pm to discover that her niece had been sexually abused by the suspect, who lives in the same neighbourhood with them.

The victim explained that she was alone in the house when the suspect came at about 1:30pm and claimed that he was sent by the victim’s aunty to come service her generator.

It was on that excuse that he was allowed to gain entrance into the apartment.

But on getting inside, Afuape forcefully dragged the victim into her aunty’s bedroom, where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The suspect took to flight immediately after the incident, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer of Ayetoro Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, directed his detectives to go after him and bring him to justice.

The efforts of the operatives paid off on October 2, 2020 when the suspect’s hideout was located and he was promptly arrested.

Afuape, according to Oyeyemi, has made a confessional statement admitting that he actually committed the crime.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital, where it was medically confirmed that the victim’s virginity had been broken.