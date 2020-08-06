A 21-year-old man, Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for engaging in anal sex with two underaged, 5 and 7.

The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Mohammed, Augustine was arrested on August 4, 2020 following a tip-off.

He said Detectives attached to B’ Division, Awka arrested Augustine of Ofianta Village Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA, who resides in Ejeagwu Estate, Awka.

He said the suspect allegedly “had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with two Small boys of 5 and 7 years on different occasions”.

The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on peer group influence, Mohammed said, adding that the scene of the crime was visited by Police Detectives and the two victims, both boys, taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The Command’s Commissioner, John B. Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.