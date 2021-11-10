21-storey building collapse: COREN constitutes special investigation panel

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has inaugurated a nine-man investigative panel to unravel the cause of the collapse of the 21-storey building under construction at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday in Ikeja, COREN president, Ali Rabiu, commiserated with the Lagos State government and families that lost loved ones in the unfortunate collapse, while commending rescue efforts.

Rabiu assured that the report of the panel, which was given six weeks to work will be made available to relevant arms and agencies of government.

He assured that COREN would not allow cover ups as was experienced in some previous cases where action was not taken on evidences provided by the council citing Synagogue Church of All Nations building collapse as example.

He added that the reason for the enquiry was to avert future occurrences.

“Following the collapse, we held several consultations with various stakeholders in the built environment.

“Subsequently, on behalf of the council, I have constituted a COREN-Special Investigation Panel on collapsed 21-story building at Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“This is pursuant to section one, subsection one (h) of Engineers (Registration, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2018, that empowers COREN to investigate Engineering Failures,” he said.

He said the panel was expected to carry out comprehensive analysis to know the cause of the collapse and carry out tests on the two standing towers on the collapse site.

He listed other functions of the panel to include finding out professionals used in the project, compliance to state laws, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the panel is headed by George Okoroma, president of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN).

Other members of the committee are: Mr Bunmi Ajayi, a Town Planner; an Architect, Buki Ejiwumi, three Fellows of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE); Victor Oyenuga, Eddy Atumonyogo and Mr Ibikunle Ogunbayo.

Others are: three members of NSE; Dr Nurain Sulyman, Dr Will Beresibo and Tomide Akinnawo.

Chairman of the panel, Okoroma, while giving his acceptance speech assured that no stone would be left unturned during the investigation, adding that, technology would be deployed wherever needed for accuracy.