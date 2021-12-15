21 Senators, APC leaders join Bamidele to pick governorship form

No fewer than 21 senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress followed Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to pick the nomination form for the Ekiti State governorship election, scheduled to hold in July 2022, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Apart from federal lawmakers who showed solidarity, Bamidele also had APC leaders from his state’s 16 LGAs.

Addressing newsmen after picking nomination form, Bamidele said he knows Ekiti State more than anyone else that has signified interest in the race.

According to him: “I am in the race because I have got what it takes to lead Ekiti State in a time like this and I know Ekiti more than anyone else that is in the race with me.”

When asked about the anointed candidate of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, he said that he has not anointed anybody.

According to him: “I believe that Governor Kayode Fayemi understands internal party democracy/

“I don’t believe Fayemi has anointed candidate in this race.

“In politics. there is all manner of name dropping.”

Bamidele added that he has what it takes to govern Ekiti State considering his experience in the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary arms of government.

Among the 21 Senators that followed Bamidele to the National Secretariat of APC were Smart Adeyemi, Abdullahi Sabi, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Frank Ibezim, Fatai Buhari, Uba Sani, Tolu Odebiyi, Tokunbo Abiru and Bima Enagi.