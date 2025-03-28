21 gun salute as Immigration honours former CG Parradang in farewell ceremony

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has paid final respects to its former Comptroller General, David Shikfu Parradang, celebrating his legacy of dedication and service.

Service Spokesman, Akinsola Akinlabi said the farewell which held at the late CGIS’ hometown in Pankshin, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State was dignified, solemn, and befitting of a dedicated leader who had given his all to the institution and the nation at large.

“The crescendo of the 21-gun salute cut through the air, a final honor to a man who led with discipline, wisdom, and integrity.

“The echoes of the gunfire were a reminder of his contributions, a tribute to his unwavering commitment to duty.

“Colleagues, friends, and dignitaries gathered to reflect on his legacy. Several speakers recounted his leadership, his reforms, and his relentless drive to strengthen the NIS.

“His name definitely will not be forgotten—it lives on in the foundation he helped build, in the officers he mentored, and in the Service he improved.

“The current leadership of the NIS under the esteemed Comptroller General, KN Nandap, pcc, mmis, fsmn ensured that every moment of the farewell was handled with honor and precision.

“The NIS, once again, proved that it does not forget its own, it remembers, and rewards those who serve with distinction.

“Nde David Shikfu Parradang, mni, OFR, CGI (Rtd) may be gone, but his invaluable impact remains.

“His service was his legacy, and the NIS stood united in giving him the farewell he deserved”, he said.

Speaking at the funeral service held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Manung in Pankshin, CGIS’ Nandap who was represented by Deputy Comptroller General, AJ Umanah, paid tributes to the deceased, and condoled with the family, government and people of Plateau State.

Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Josephine Piyo who represented Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, while comforting the family and relations, stated that the late retried CGIS was a valuable son of the nation and will be deeply missed.

Present at the funeral ceremony were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe among other top federal and state government officials, as well as members of the business and political class.

