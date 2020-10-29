Twenty-one persons, including school children, have been confirmed dead in an auto accident involving a school bus and a trailer in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, The PUNCH is reporting.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Enugu State, Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the development to the influential newspaper on Thursday.

According to The PUNCH, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Kalu said: “Twenty-one persons have been confirmed dead and more than 50 persons were in the school bus.

“Also of note is that not all the deaths were school children.

“Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

“From available information, the accident was caused by dangerous driving.”

The PUNCH is reporting that the accident involved the truck of a construction firm working on Oji-River-Awgu Federal Road and the bus of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, owned by the Catholic Diocese.