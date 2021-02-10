Ijeoma Iheriobim, the Head Coach of Delta State Para-Powerlifting Association (DSPPA), has described the postponement of the 20th National Sports Festival billed for Edo as a “blessing in disguise”.

Iheriobim told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos that DSPPA would use the deferment to adequately prepare its athletes and put them in good shape.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had on Monday postponed for the third time the 20th NSF to April due to the COVID-19 second wave.

“We understand that the Festival has been postponed again and there is nothing we can do about it but to accept the development in good faith because the reason behind it is obvious.

“However, I see it as a good opportunity for us as a body, particularly in the coaching department as we are going to take advantage of the postponement period.

“This is because we are aiming to make significant contributions to our state’s performance on the Festival medals table in April. So, the enabling environment has presented itself and we will improve our athletes,” the coach said.

She, however, warned athletes not to go to sleep with the mindset that the NSF has been postponed. “They should rather endeavour to surpass previous records by way of being more committed to training.”

The coach pointed out that the NSF is a major programme in the country’s sports sector and it has helped in identifying great sports potential.

”Such athletes have been trained and have gone on to progress into representing the country at international events.”

NAN reports that the 19th NSF was held in Abuja in 2018, six years after the Lagos State Government hosted the 18th edition tagged “Eko 2012”.