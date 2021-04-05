Team Edo on Monday evening won the gold medals in the male and female six-a-side cricket event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Edo male team won after defeating Kwara, while their female team won against Lagos.

Lagos and Akwa Ibom came third in the male and female categories respectively to win the silver medals.

A member of the Edo team’s coaching crew, Theophilus Ibodeme, described their success as an act of God and the result of hard work.

“We dedicate these gold medals to God Almighty and by His grace, we hope for the best,” Ibodeme stated.

NAN reports that six gold medals are available in the cricket competition, with four of them now left to be struggled for.

They are in the T20 event for male and female, as well as the ODI for both male and female.

Competition in the cricket event will continue on Wednesday.