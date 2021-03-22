Hosts Edo State on Monday in Benin appealed to the Federal Government for a timely release of funds to enable the state host the 20th National Sports Festival.

Philip Shaibu, Chairman of the festival’s Local Organising Committee, said at a news conference that the appeal became necessary to avoid further postponement of the games.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the festival, which has now been rescheduled for April 2 to 14, has already suffered several postponements.

Shaibu, who is the Deputy Governor of Edo State, noted that the state had lost a huge amount of money due to these postponements.

He however said aside the challenges of funding, the state was well prepared to host the rest of the country.

He said: “We are ready.

“We have always been ready.

“However, we incurred a huge cost over the postponements the games have suffered occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We again agreed to host in anticipation of Federal Government’s support.

“We are using this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to release this funds to avoid another postponement.”

Shaibu also reiterated adherence to the guidelines that had been released by the organisers of the games.

He said the guidelines were released after a meeting between the LOC and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He said: “Part of the decisions taken at the meeting was that all participating athletes must carry out COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Edo on April 2 when the festival is scheduled to commence.”

Shaibu further said the athletes must have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, at least 12 days before the commencement of the festival.

He said: “We are doing all we can to ensure that the virus is not spread during the games and we are working assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure this is achieved.

“The officials of the National Centre for Disease Control will be in Edo four days before the commencement of the games.”