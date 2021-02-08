The 20th National Sports Festival, originally meant to take place in March 2020 in Benin City, has again been moved from February 14 to February 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event tagged “Edo 2020” has now been moved to April.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made the disclosure at a media briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

The Feb. 14 to February 28 dates for the multi-sports competition were approved by Extra- Ordinary National Council on Sports late last year.

The minister said the reason for the new date was based on “the science of the virulent nature of the second wave of COVID-19”.