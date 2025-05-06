20th Anniversary: YouTube celebrates Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, others

As YouTube marks its 20th anniversary, the Video sharing platform is celebrating the exceptional achievements of four Nigerian female creators who continue to shape global narratives and elevate African voices.

In a statement on Tuesday, YouTube said the female creators – Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), and Korty are being recognised for their transformative impact on storytelling, comedy, culinary content, and GZ culture.

“These creators represent the power of storytelling in connecting cultures, reshaping perceptions, and driving global engagement.

“Each of these women has harnessed the power of YouTube to inspire, entertain, and inform millions of viewers across continents.

“Ruth Kadiri, celebrated filmmaker and actress, continues to capture hearts with compelling, homegrown stories that showcase the richness of Nigerian cinema.

“Kiekie, a vibrant force in comedy and fashion, brings laughter and relatability to screens with her unique blend of satire and style.

“Ify Mogekwu, founder of Ify’s Kitchen, transforms traditional Nigerian recipes into global culinary experiences, educating and delighting audiences worldwide.

“Korty, a rising voice of Gen Z, creatively documents youth culture with bold interviews and storytelling that challenge norms and celebrate authenticity,” the statement read.

YouTube further noted that this recognition comes amid Nigeria’s growing prominence on YouTube’s global stage, saying that in 2024 alone, over 70% of watch time for Nigerian YouTube channels came from international viewers.

“More than 100 Nigerian channels now have over one million subscribers, a staggering 60% increase year-over-year.

“Additionally, over 1,500 Nigerian channels boast more than 100,000 subscribers, marking a 45% growth.

“Most notably, the number of Nigerian channels earning eight figures or more in revenue has doubled in the past year.

“This milestone reaffirms YouTube’s commitment to supporting Nigerian creators with resources, visibility, and platforms that transcend borders,” the statement added

