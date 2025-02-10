208 Army officers write Lieutenant to Captain promotion exam

The Nigerian Army on Sunday commenced the 2025 Lieutenant to Captain practical promotion examination, with 208 candidates participating in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the week-long examination is being conducted by the Training and Doctrine Command.

Addressing the candidates, the President of the Examination Board and Commander of TRADOC, Major General Kevin Aligbe, charged them to focus fully on the important task ahead.

Aligbe said: “The examination aims to evaluate the officers’ proficiency in various aspects of the military profession, including command ability, tactical employment, and physical fitness.”

He also emphasised the importance of the examination, stating that it was a critical milestone in the officers’ careers.

He urged the candidates to remain focused, intuitive, and confident in their abilities, assuring them that the examination board was committed to transparency and fairness.

General Aligbe disclosed that subjects to cover during the examination include tactics and low intensity conflicts, map reading, communication, and skills at arms proficiency test.

Others are driving and maintenance, administration in the field, French language, and physical fitness test.

He added: “Candidates are required to score a minimum of 50 percent in all the subjects, with a minimum aggregate score of 60 percent overall score to pass the examination.

“Let me remind you that Army Headquarters policy allows a maximum of three attempts for any candidate to pass this examination.

“I urge you all, particularly the candidates on their second attempt, to put in your best in order to obtain the minimum marks required to earn a pass.

“Be confident in yourselves and do not be discouraged.

“Just be focused and I assure you that if you give your best, you will pass the examination.”

According to the Commander, to ensure the integrity of the examination, the Nigerian Army has put in place strict security measures, including video coverage and invigilation by experienced officers.

Aligbe said: “The top-performing officers will be rewarded with Certificates of Excellence and Letters of Commendation, as well as cash gifts.

“We shall, in the conduct of this examination, be guided by good conscience and the extant provisions of the NA Charter Promotion Examinations (Revised) September, 2022.”

Aligbe added that there was no need to be pessimistic or contemplate failure, adding: “This is if you have prepared well for this examination.

“In fact, our desire is to see all of you pass this examination.

“On our part, I assure you of our determination to carry out a meticulous and painstaking assessment of your performances and accurate recording of your marks.

“We shall be firm, but fair to all of you and will not tolerate any actions that would jeopardise the integrity of the process.”

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, urged the candidates to put in their best in passing the examination with all sense of integrity.

Saraso appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for approving the division to host the promotion examination.

He urged the candidates to take the examination seriously as it was a critical milestone to their progression career in the army.

