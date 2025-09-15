2027: Withdraw support from non-performing lawmakers, LP chieftain tells Abia voters

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Mr. Peter Azubuike, has urged voters not to return non-performing leaders to office in the 2027 general elections, stressing that the state needs visionary representation to end years of stagnation.

Azubuike, who spoke at a town hall meeting convened by the Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens in Osisioma Ngwa Council, lamented that many of those elected in 2023 had abandoned their constituents soon after assuming office.

He particularly faulted lawmakers representing the Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo federal constituency, saying none had made meaningful impact despite each of the three local governments taking turns to occupy the seat since 1999.

According to him: “All the local government areas — Obingwa, Osisioma Ngwa, and Ugwunagbo — have occupied the seat since 1999, but the problem of underdevelopment persists.

“The issue is not about the party but the quality and vision of those elected. We need to stop selfish leaders who abandon the people once they get into office.

“They cannot even set up constituency offices to connect with the people. Nobody has convened an ordinary town hall meeting.

“We are tired of excuses from those we elected. If we don’t correct the mistakes, we will continue to undo ourselves.”

While commending Governor Alex Otti for providing “a new face of leadership” in the state, Azubuike said Abia deserved similar transformation at the federal level.

“I commend the Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens for finding me fit to represent the constituency in 2027.

“I will reflect on their call and respond before the end of the year. But one thing is clear: our constituency is lagging behind, whether in infrastructure, scholarship, or skills acquisition. We must change the story,” he added.

He accused past representatives of enriching themselves at the expense of the electorate.

“Those we elected keep saying there is nothing in political offices, yet they continue to acquire wealth while our people suffer.”

We need to give others a chance to see if they can change the ugly situation,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens, Ambassador Chidibere Nwauzor, described past representation in the constituency as “too poor” and accused lawmakers of neglecting their constituents.

Nwauzor disclosed that the group had adopted Azubuike as its candidate for the 2027 election, saying the decision was aimed at bridging what he called the “leadership gap and lack of effective representation.”

“We believe Hon. Azubuike is a visionary leader with the capacity to positively change the story of our constituency.

“That is why we are urging him to declare his interest without delay,” Nwauzor stated.

