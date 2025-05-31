2027: Why Tinubu may lose Lagos again — Rhodes-Vivour

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has offered reasons why President Bola Tinubu may lose the state again in the 2027 polls.

The Eagle Online recalls the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, defeated Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Rhodes-Vivour, who spoke with newsmen on Friday, said apart from the hardship in the country, the inconvenience visited on the people of the state whenever Tinubu visits was enough to make him lose again.

He said: “I understand that it hurts the president deeply to have lost Lagos in the last election but acting like a conquistador as a payback, where thousands of people must endure agonising stress and chaos consistently every time you’re in town, is going a bridge too far.

“I lived in Paris for a couple of years, and not once did we experience chaos because the President was driving past our district.

“When I was in London, not only did I once shopped in the same store as the Mayor, I have on several occasions been in the same vicinity as the Prime Minister.

“Not once did our lives have to pause for the PM to drive or walk past.

“This obsession with being the ‘big man’, viewing citizens as subjects who are beneath and should be trampled on, is the reason you lost in 2023 and is the reason you will lose again in 2027.

“I make bold to remind you that you are in office to serve the people, and these same people you have kept trapped in traffic for hours, who missed doctors’ appointments, a loved one’s event, a business transaction or whose minds have had to endure this humiliation, will certainly have their day soon.”

