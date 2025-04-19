2027: Why PDP governors prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has offered reasons why some governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prefer President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress to their party’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 polls.

Fayose said this when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” during the Thursday edition.

He said: “The coalition is a dead horse ab initio.

“Tell me one positive person that has given his words in support of this coalition.

“The governors’ stance in Ibadan is to tell Atiku that we are not with you, we are going nowhere, we have our own identity.

“That coalition is just the imagination of people trying to bring it to fruition.

“It’s a waste of time.

“The governors are fighting for their own survival, and they don’t need an Atiku to fight for their survival.

“In actual fact, most of them prefer a Tinubu for their survival than an Atiku.

“Don’t let us deceive and fool ourselves; there is nothing called coalition.

“Obi can’t go to Atiku; Atiku can’t go to Obi.

“You see the rate at which people are decamping from PDP.

“How many people are defecting from APC?

“Something is fundamentally wrong in PDP that needs to be fixed.”

