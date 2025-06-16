2027: What transpired at APC North East meeting on Tinubu-Shettima ticket + Video

Two governors and members of the National Assembly caucus from the North East Zone of the All Progressives Congress have declared their support for the continuation of the joint ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 presidential election.

The governors and National Assembly members made their declaration at the meeting of the North East Zone of the APC in Gombe, Gombe State.

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Governor Mai Mali Buni of Yobe State declared their support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket for 2027.

The host, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, was said to have prevaricated on supporting the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

A reliable source at the meeting said: “The Governor of Gombe was not in support of the joint ticket but could not summon the courage to openly oppose it as the host.

“But Hon. Usman Kumo, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and Member representing Kumo Federal Constituency, from Gombe State, endorsed the ticket on behalf of the North East House of Reps Caucus.

“Senator M. T. Monguno, Chief Whip of the Senate, representing Borno North, endorsed the joint ticket on behalf of the Senate from the North East, while Hon.Ali Bukar Dalori, Deputy National Chairman (North) spoke on behalf of the other National Working Committee (NWC) members from the North East.

“It is pertinent to mention that it was only Comrade Mustapha Salihu that spoke against the ticket, while the four members of the NWC from the North East had all supported the joint ticket.

“Those NWC members, who supported the joint ticket were Dalori; Mohammad Ali Kumo (Deputy Financial Secretary, from Gombe State), Zainab Ibrahim (Deputy Woman Leader, from Taraba State), and Abubakar Maikafi (National Auditor, from Bauchi State).”

It was learnt that no communique was issued after the meeting.

Some reports had it that there was commotion at the venue of the congress following the refusal to approve Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 poll.

Infact, the name and photograph of the VP was missing from a banner at the venue of the event.

The banner listed the names of approved aspirants for the national elections in 2027.

