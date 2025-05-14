2027: What I said about Tinubu, Atiku, Obi — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has clarified his statement regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term ambition in recent interviews, and his position on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

This is coming after some tweets on X (formerly Twitter) quoted the prophet as saying: “If Peter Obi becomes president, war and tragedy will befall Nigeria. Tinubu is the best candidate, but he may not win.”

A statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealed his words were quoted out of context for political gains, while urging people behind it to desist.

He explained that some political actors are fond of making use of his prophecies for political propaganda, which he totally frowns at.

While referencing the interview he recently granted with Tribune Newspaper, Primate Ayodele stated that he said Tinubu is the only candidate to vote for if Obi and Abubakar become the opposition candidates because they will not be able to do it better than the incumbent.

Oluwatosin quoted the prophet as having said in the interview: “Let me be clear: if Nigerians vote for Peter Obi, tragedy will strike this nation.

“If they vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will collapse.

“As surprising as it may seem, Tinubu — the same Tinubu — is the one to vote for.

“That’s the truth.”

The prophet reiterated that what he said were warnings to President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election and not a declaration like it has been portrayed in public.

He said: “It’s a common fact that my prophecies get twisted for selfish interest among political actors.

“I just want to advise everyone not to say what I didn’t say.

“I never said Tinubu will not win.

“I will not change what I said, but when you don’t understand my words, seek clarification and don’t see the anger of God.

“Everything I see on Twitter about Tinubu isn’t true.

“I only warned Tinubu about three people that can affect his second term ambition and three things he needs to do.

“I know some of you might have been paid by your paymasters but you shouldn’t misquote my statements.”

Furthermore, the prophet stated that he never mentioned that Nigeria would go to war if Obi becomes president.

Ayodele urged the public to verify information from his social media platforms and communication department to avoid misconceptions.

He added: “If you are not clear about any of my prophecies, reach out to the appropriate quarters instead of giving wrong interpretations that aren’t accurate.

“I urge everyone involved in this, either intentionally or unintentionally, to please desist.”

