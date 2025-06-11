2027: Tinubu’s good works have killed coalition – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom WIke, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure development drive, saying his “good works have killed coalition in Nigeria.”

Wike disclosed this while speaking at the official commissioning of roads in the nation’s capital.

Ahead of the 2027 election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has spearheaded an opposition coalition to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Wike believes Tinubu’s performance has disrupted the move by opposition politicians.

Also Read

In his words: “Some people, whatever you do, will not be happy; many of them were born not to be happy.

“Under Tinubu, contractors now have confidence in the government. Your good works have killed the coalition in Nigeria.”

Wike vowed to continue to support Tinubu’s administration.

Post Views: 10