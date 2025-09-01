2027: Tinubu will finish third, why I backed Muslim-Musli ticket in 2023 — El-Rufai

President Bola Tinubu will finish third in the 2027 presidential election, says a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who also gave explanation on why he backed the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 polls.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) offered the explanation when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics.”

El-Rufai said: “Tinubu will be third in the 2027 election.

“I have done my maths and I can tell you Tinubu has no pathway to win.

“The worst case scenario is that there will not be any winner in the first ballot.

“Ask yourself: Is your life better now under President Tinubu?

“There is even no pretence of good intentions.

“We are free to assess our government after two weeks.”

On the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election in 2023, which caused an uproar not just in the All Progressives Congress but nationwide, El-Rufai said: “It was a political strategy.

“It was a strategy to win the election.

“It was not a religious strategy.

“When you are contesting an election, you look at every variable, every index, every criterion that will help you win.

“It has nothing to do with religion.”

El-Rufai argued that fears over religious exclusion were unfounded, citing his experience in Kaduna State, where he also ran on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said: “So long as we continue to speculate on these issues, we will not solve them.

“We have done a Muslim-Muslim ticket now.

“Tell me in what way Christians are now shortchanged.

“Nothing.

“No leader that wants to succeed will limit his choice of appointees to a particular religion or ethnicity.

“If you want to succeed, you have to diversify.

“Now we have cured the fear and the love for the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It has been done, buried, and gone.

“I did a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna.

“I want to know which Christian in Kaduna was shortchanged because of it.”

