2027: Those plotting to rig Abia poll should write their will – Otti

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said that those plotting to rig the 2027 governorship election in the state should write their will.

The governor issued the warning at the Government House in Umuahia on Thursday at the October edition of: “Alex Otti Speaks to Abians.”

Otti said this following a question on his response to the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the 2027 governorship election in the state.

He said: “I have heard that some people around him say oh, they must take over this State, they must write results.

“But the only advice I have for them is that if they truly want to write results, they should write something else before that time.

“You know what it is?

“Their will.”

Otti, who described Kalu as his friend and younger brother, said he has forgiven him for berating his personality and administration.