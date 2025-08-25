2027: South-West now ripe for Muslim governors – MURIC

A faith-based rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has declared the South Western part of Nigeria ripe for Muslim governors.

According to the group, all the six governors in the region in the past six years have been Christians.

It therefore urged political parties in the region warming up for the 2027 general elections to pick Muslims as their gubernatorial candidates.

The declaration was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, August 25, 2025 by the Executive Director of the group, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “With the exception of Osun and Ekiti, gubernatorial elections will take place in the South West in 2027.

“Ekiti election will be held in July 2026 while that of Osun State will take place in August 2026.

“Meanwhile there has been religious imbalance in the administration of all the South Western states in the past six years as all of them brandish Christian governors to date.

“This has resulted in wide disconnect between the state governments and the Muslim populace.

“In addition, the development has been characterized with the exclusion of Muslims at both executive and administrative levels of governance.

“This, obviously, exposes the soft underbelly of democracy as it robs it of its most crucial component, namely, participation and inclusion.

“We submit that there can be no genuine democratic practice where a large section of the population is excluded from participating.

“We therefore advise political parties in the region to pick Muslims as their gubernatorial candidates.

“This will serve as a guarantee to secure Muslim votes in their gubernatorial elections.”

