2027: South-South APC endorses Tinubu, four governors for re-election

The All Progressives Congress South-South zone, on Saturday, rose from its zonal stakeholders meeting in Benin City, Edo State capital, with a resolution to adopt President Bola Tinubu as the zone’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The party also adopted the four governors of the party in South-South as sole candidates for the party in the 2027 governorship elections in the four states controlled by the party.

The four governors who benefited from the resolution are Governor Bassey Edet of Cross River State, who doubles as the South-South APC Coordinator, and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The two others are governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom states, Sheriff Oborevwori, and Umo Bassey Eno, respectively, who joined the APC from their former Peoples Democratic Party, a few months ago.

The communique containing the resolutions was read by Chief Victor Giadom, APC National Vice Chairman, South-South, and the motion for its adoption was moved by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, and seconded by the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, presiding.

