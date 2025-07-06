2027: SERHA inaugurates Ebonyi leadership, drums support for Tinubu

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda, a support group of President Bola Tinubu, has inaugurated its Ebonyi State leadership with a vow to back Tinubu’s second term bid.

The inauguration was combined with the empowerment of its members and some indigent families in the state with cash and other materials.

The materials included motorcycles, sewing machines, hair salon equipment, a mini bus, as well as food stuff, among others.

The event, which took place Saturday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, witnessed an outpour of Ebonyi youths drumming support for Tinubu’s second tenure come 2027

The South East Coordinator of the group, Belusochukwu Enwere, who performed the inauguration, explained that SERHA is a socio-political progressive organisation of all Nigerians, including those from the South East, consisting of men, women, youths of all faiths, tribes, and ethnicities across the country.

Enwere highlighted the various reforms boldly instituted by Tinubu’s administration touching on South East to include removal of fuel subsidy with the gains accruing from it, massive road infrastructure revolution and the establishment of South East Development Commission, which gave the zone a voice as well as the appointment of a South Easterner for the first time as Minister of Works.

He noted that the zone has not had it as good as in the present administration, and called on both the youth and the elderly in the state to support the President to continue his laudable reforms come 2027.

He explained: “By the grace of God, we have today inaugurated the Ebonyi State chapter of the Renewed Hope Agenda from the wards, the local government areas and the state.

“The expectation is for them to commit to the second term reelection of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu by mobilising support from the wards up to the state level.

“We know all that the President stands for, and all he has done for the South East region: the South East Development Commission and the massive infrastructure and empowerment in our region.

“We are here today to also continue the empowerment: one hundred people will go with N200,000; we have N100,000 for 250 people and so on, including various other amounts for indigent families, numbering about 500.

“Others will be empowered with equipment for various skills for self reliance.

“This empowerment will help reduce youth restiveness.”

In his address, the inaugurated state Coordinator, James Alaka, assured that the state will support Tinubu to win the 2027 general election for a second term.

He commended the President for his inclusive leadership and commitment towards addressing the teething challenges confronting the South East, which he said reflects a renewed commitment to equity, competence and national development.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has in the past two years laid a solid foundation for economic revitalisation with signs of progress already visible.

“He has shown courage, determination and a clear vision in steering the country towards recovery and growth.

“Most importantly, I wish to thank Mr. President for giving us a Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for the first time in the history of Nigeria.”

Some of the empowerment beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen, including Rachel Nworie, Grace Aloh, and Sampson Aligwe, described it as unanticipated, and appreciated the organisation for the gesture, pledging to utilise the equipment and cash judiciously.

They expressed happiness that the empowerment principally targeted the youths, pledging to support the mission and vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

