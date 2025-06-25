2027: Sen. Jibrin speaks on push for Tinubu to make him VP

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has spoken on the push by a group for President Bola Tinubu to make him his running mate and vice president for the 2027 election.

The reaction of Jibrin followed the clamour by the Northern Nigeria Progressive Youth Assembly (NNPYA) for Tinubu to pick him as his running mate.

But in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate told NNPYA to stop the campaign and channel their energy and resources to supporting Tinubu in implementing his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to various posts on social media and in some national dailies by some groups, including the Northern Nigeria Progressive Youth Assembly (NNPYA), urging our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to pick me as his running mate come 2027. This is out of place at this moment and not in our best interest.

“I want to appeal to the NNPYA and all other groups and individuals engaged in this clamour to refrain forthwith and channel their energies and resources towards supporting President Tinubu in his quest to address the numerous challenges facing our country.

“If you are truly my supporters, please, desist from this unnecessary clamour and join the train to restore the glorious days of our country under the able leadership of President Tinubu.

“Let us rally around his excellency to continue delivering his lofty programmes encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is not the time to engage in this kind of clamour.

“What should be paramount to all of us at this moment is the success of the president.

“He is genuinely committed to turning around our country’s fortunes positively.

“Therefore, I appeal to all to support him in continuing with his programmes and policies that have started to bear positive fruits.

“Be part of the team to restore the glorious days of our country.”

