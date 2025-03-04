2027: Primate Ayodele warns El-Rufai, Obi, Atiku, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned some Nigerian politicians, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other political figures to seek the face of God before forming a third force party ahead of 2027 general election.

Primate Ayodele issued the warning to the political gladiators in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday.

He made it known that politicians who have lost out from the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party will attempt to form a third force party to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He made it known that at the moment, no opposition has the stamina to withstand Tinubu in 2027 because they are all scared.

He also made it known that Abubakar cannot win any election again and that Obi cannot also win an election on his own.

However, Ayodele revealed that if they can all come together, they will make a formidable team, while urging them to think it through.

He said: “At the moment, it’s going to be loser politicians in PDP, APC, Labour Party that will form a third force.

“The real opposition is not yet listening, and until they listen, that’s when we can know if they can make any serious impact.

“As of today, no opposition has the stamina to unseat Tinubu because they are all scared of prison, death, reproach and losses.

“Before any third force is formed, they should think well.

“If they all don’t come together, they are playing.

“Atiku cannot win any election, Obi cannot win an election on his own.”

Primate Ayodele stated that the forces of El-Rufai cannot tackle President Tinubu alone, further reiterating the need for them to join forces together and ultimately seek the face of God before embarking on such a project in order to avoid a futile effort.

He added: “The forces coming from El-Rufai cannot tackle Tinubu except very strong people are also on board.

“Let them seek the face of God before they fly the third force.

“They need to prepare very well before they come out with anything, otherwise it will be a waste of energy, strength, and time.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele explained that those who are meant to kill opposition parties are within the parties and they are in charge of them.

He made it known that he will speak more about the chances of a third force party after he sees those that want to form it.

He added: “Structures are going to die, and let me say that people who are meant to kill these opposition parties are within the parties and they are even the ones controlling them.

“These oppositions are blindfolded and as a matter of fact, I will keep silent till I see those who want to form the third force.

“I believe a coalition of every other party will make a strong statement but at the moment, the opposition is dead in Nigeria.”

