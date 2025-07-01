2027: Primate Ayodele reveals party that will favour opposition

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned opposition candidates not to rely on their proposed coalition platform because it will fail, revealing to them the political party that will work in their favour.

The prophet, with his church based in Lagos, spoke in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available on Monday.

Primate Ayodele made it known that the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) will not yield a favourable outcome, adding that with the All Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition stands a better chance.

He also warned them against forming the coalition platform around the Social Democratic Party because it would not achieve any tangible outcome.

He asked them to make use of the ADC to avoid building on an infertile ground.

He said: “ADA Party will not give you anything, ADC is better for a coalition front than ADA.

“Even SDP cannot make any tangible movement, let them use ADC so they won’t build on an infertile ground.”

Likewise, Primate Ayodele stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already making mistakes that can cost it victory in 2027.

He made it known that the mistakes would be more pronounced after the party’s national convention, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to be on the alert.

Also Read

He said: “For APC, their convention is dangerous, and the convention will mark the beginning of APC’s crisis.

“Tinubu must not sleep because mistakes are being made already.

“I see serious problems in the party, but they are not yet seeing it.”

The prophet made it known that there are several things God has shown him regarding the 2027 elections, and more will be revealed at the launch of the 2025 edition of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations,” July 5, 2025.

Post Views: 2