2027 Presidency: FCT PDP rejects zoning to South, endorse Olawepo-Hashim

In another twist of events, Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have declared their support for the Presidential aspiration of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

This is as the FCT PDP members rejected the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to zone the Presidential ticket to the South

The declaration was made at a meeting attended by about 170 critical Stakeholders of the party from various area councils, which included Local Government, Party Ward Chairmen, Council Chairmanship Flag bearers, Councilorship candidates, Executive Chairmen, Secretaries of Area Councils and other stakeholders.

They insisted that the decision of the party’s NEC was unacceptable and vowed to resist any attempt to stop their preferred candidate from the North Central region.

The speakers at the gathering maintained that it was time for the North Central to produce Nigeria’s president, stressing that the region could no longer continue to play a subordinate role in national politics.

A party chieftain, Mr. Soko Dobo stated that the North Central was behind Olawepo-Hashim adding that efforts were ongoing to rally delegates across the country in his favour.

Dobo said: “The National Chairman himself said zoning does not mean others cannot contest. We in the North Central are fully behind Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.”

Another PDP chieftain, Dr Ezekiel said Dr Olawepo Hashim understands the challenges facing FCT people just as he faulted the political marginalisation of FCT residents.

According to him, with a population of over five million across 800 communities, the territory still lacks a state structure and has only one senator and two members in the House of Representatives.

In his remarks, Dr. Olawepo-Hashim thanked party leaders and supporters for endorsing his aspiration, assuring them that he would not disappoint.

He urged them not to be discouraged by the NEC’s zoning decision, recalling that in 1999 the PDP still allowed aspirants outside the favoured zone to contest.

He charged stakeholders to work hard to secure victory at the Area Council election scheduled for 2026.

He said: “I have no intention of backing down. No party can close its doors to any Nigerian’s aspiration.

“The North Central has never produced a President or Vice President, and it will be unfair to deny us the chance now.”

Stakeholders present also formally adopted Dr Gbenga Hashim as the political leader of FCT.

In a motion moved by the State Chairman, Mr Ismail Dogara and seconded by the Executive Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya amidst singing by party youths and women all pledging “where you go we go”.

The National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Alhaji Abdulrhaman Mohammed Takushara thanked Dr Gbenga Hashim for his unflinching support for the North Central Zone which will “galvanize the party for greater victories in the Zone by the Grace of God”.

