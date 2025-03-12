Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has claimed that Peter Obi will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala asserts that the Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate will not run on the party’s platform for the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, Obi will dump the Labour Party for the ruling APC like his friend, Valentine Ozigbo.

The presidential aide made the claim while appearing on TVC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, March 12, 2024.

Bwala predicated his claim on Ozigbo’s defection to the APC, saying Ozigbo is Obi’s custodian.

“Do you know we are emptying the Labour Party, not because we asked them to come but because they are coming? Valentine Ozigbo has joined us. Balami has joined us, even Peter Obi will join us.

“Peter Obi will not run on the Labour Party; we are all leaving the party.

“For Valentine Ozigbo to come to our party, Ozigbo is actually the custodian of Peter Obi, then, I know for a fact that Peter Obi will join us,” Bwala stated.

Recall that three weeks ago, Ozigbo announced his resignation from the LP, citing the party’s lingering crisis.

Days after joining the APC, Ozigbo said he hoped to welcome Obi to the ruling party.

“I told him a few things, not about coming to the APC, but I would like to welcome him to the APC someday if he so desires,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the former Governor of Anambra State may join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to strengthen the proposed coalition against the ruling party.

Speculation about Obi dumping the LP gained momentum recently after the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, resigned from the APC to join the SDP.

Despite the rumour of his defection, Obi has remained tight-lipped, even though the LP promised to zone its 2027 presidential election to the Southeast.

Post Views: 15