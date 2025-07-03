2027: Peter Obi speaks after adoption of ADC as coalition party

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has opened up about his reasons for supporting the coalition of opposition parties aimed at ending President Bola Tinubu’s rule in 2027.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, no single group can change Nigeria alone, hence the need for people to come together to pursue the goal.

Obi shared this in a post on his verified X handle, on Thursday following the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition party.

This is just as the Julia Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has also given him 48 hours within which to formally resign from the party or risk expulsion.

Also Read

Obi in his post wrote, “Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy. A New Nigeria is Possible. -PO.”

Post Views: 5