2027: PDP wants Peter Obi back for strategic reasons – Rufai

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abduljabbar Rufai, has revealed that the party is in talks with the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, to return to the party for strategic reasons ahead of the 2027 general election.

The two-term member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made this known while speaking with journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Rufai said: “Leaders of the PDP recently visited Peter Obi, and we believe his return to the PDP, a party he once called home, would be highly strategic and impactful.

“Looking at the 2023 polls, it’s clear that Peter Obi garnered the majority of his votes from the South East, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the PDP.

“If we can bring him back, it would be a game-changer for the party and a boost to our electoral prospects.”

Rufai admitted that the PDP is facing internal issues but expressed confidence that they can be resolved.

He said: “We are now 16 or 17 months away from the general election, and before the end of this year, Insha’Allah, we aim to reconcile with every aggrieved member of the party.

“Efforts are being made to align the party and appease those with grievances.

“The PDP, as the most structured party in Nigeria since 1999, and arguably in West Africa, has a legacy, history, and presence in every local government, ward, and state across the country.

“This cannot be said for the APC or any other political party.

“We remain hopeful as we approach the November 2025 convention, where we will elect a new National Working Committee to steer the party towards victory in the 2027 elections.”

Rufai also commented on the internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress, especially the ongoing speculations that President Bola Tinubu might drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

He said such a move could cost the party support in the North East.

He said: “President Tinubu is undoubtedly a strategic politician, but there are speculations that he might replace Shettima.

“If he does, he risks losing the entire North East.

“In the 2023 elections, the APC won only one state in the North East, Borno, the home state of Vice President Shettima.

“Removing him from the ticket would effectively cede the region.

“ This would present a significant opportunity for the PDP to capitalise on those regions.”

