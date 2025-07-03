2027: PDP not attached to coalition, open to ‘like-minded’ allies – Spokesman

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that it has not officially joined any opposition coalition, but remains open to collaborating with ‘like-minded citizens’ to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

According to the statement, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) is yet to take a formal position on joining any coalition.

Instead, the party is currently focused on internal consolidation, unifying its ranks, and preparing for its forthcoming National Convention.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC states in clear terms that the PDP has not taken any official position on the issue of coalition,” the statement read.

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to rebuilding and repositioning itself as Nigeria’s foremost opposition platform.

It described the upcoming National Convention as a critical step towards revitalising the party for the task ahead.

“Our party is currently working conscientiously towards a successful National Convention, which will further revamp and reposition the PDP for the task ahead,” Ologunagba added.

While distancing itself from the emerging coalition, the party reiterated its openness to working with patriotic Nigerians to address what it described as the failings of the APC-led administration.

“Nevertheless, as a major opposition party with very strong presence and bond with Nigerians across the country, the PDP restates that it remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the rudderless and insensitive APC-led administration,” the statement said.

The party also expressed appreciation to its supporters for their continued loyalty and assured them that efforts were underway to restore the PDP’s electoral strength.

“Our party appreciates Nigerians for their interest, solidarity and loyalty to the PDP brand and reassures that all machineries are being put in place to re-activate the PDP winning ways ahead of the 2027 general elections,” it added.

