2027: PDP may not have presidential candidate, satanic forces will ruin party – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the major opposition party in Nigeria, the People Democratic Party (PDP) may not have a presidential candidate in 2027 if the party doesn’t wake up from slumber.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the party needs to retrace its steps as there are satanic forces in place to ruin the party till the end.

He made it known that even if at all they eventually have a candidate that is legally recognized, the party will lose disgracefully.

‘‘If care isn’t taken, PDP will lose 2027 except they retrace their steps and do total cleansing. PDP will not even come second, not to talk of third in the election.

“There are satanic forces that will ruin PDP till the party dies except they wake up.”

The prophet stated that the party has to run to God in order to survive because the party is dying speedily, and those who can save the party are not listening and willing to carry out the necessary reforms.

“They need to run to God if not the party won’t survive 2027. PDP is dying with speed and those that can save the party won’t listen.

“In some states like Lagos, the party’s candidate will not see the light of the day. If care isn’t taken, PDP will not be able to produce a candidate in 2027 because there is a satanic spell on them. Important personalities will continue to decamp.”

He, however, stated that the party still has 91 days to begin the process to get back on track or else, it will only take God’s mercy for a resurrection.

“The party has 91 days to begin the process to get back on track because the spirit of hatred and irritation has been invoked against PDP and it will only take the mercy of God for them to rise again,” he concluded.

