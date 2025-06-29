2027: Oyo PDP ward chairmen declare support for Makinde

Ward Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State have declared their full support for Governor ‘Seyi Makinde ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that they will follow the governor’s directive for future elections.

The Ward Chairmen under the aegis of the Forum of Oyo State PDP Ward Chairmen, in a statement signed by their chairman, Chief Olawale Alawe; Secretary, Akeem Adebayo and Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Fatai Adelakun, said the Forum passed a vote of confidence in Governor Makinde, because he has redefined good governance in the country.

According to the Forum, the unprecedented achievements of the governor across different sectors led to the PDP Ward Chairmen reposing their confidence in him and resolving to back whatever political decision he takes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Noting how Governor Makinde has transformed Oyo State’s economy through infrastructure development and agribusiness, the Ward Chairmen lauded the governor for constructing over 540 kilometres of roads in six years.

The Ward Chairmen equally appreciated the governor for the way he has handled the PDP affairs, especially his magnanimity towards the PDP State Working Committee and Local Government Party Chairmen in the last six years.

Also Read:

They called on him to also kindly extend the same magnanimity to Ward Chairmen, most of whom have served the Party and contributed immensely to its success.

According to the Forum, the 76km Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso, the 65km Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road, the 34km Oyo-Iseyin Road, the 12.5km Theophilus Akinyele Road, the 7.6km Gate-Old Ife Road-Onipepeye Underbridge-Airport Road with a spur to Adegbayi, the 21km Ajia-Airport Road with a spur to Amuloko, the 5.7km Gedu-Asipa-Oroki Road are some of the completed projects.

It added that the ongoing construction of 110km Ibadan Circular Road, 45km Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road and 48km Ido-Eruwa Road as well as construction of feeder roads in Ibadan and about 87km of roads under RAAMP, are other achievements in infrastructure development.

The Forum also praised Governor Makinde’s achievements in Agribusiness such as the construction of Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, which has become an Agriculture Transformation Centre, the ongoing construction of Eruwa Agribusiness Hub and the planned Ijaiye Wholesale Market, which made the state the first sub-national in Africa to be admitted into the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUMM).

In the area of employment creation, it noted how the governor recruited close to 30,000 residents into the education, health, local government, civil service sectors, while he has also created avenues for the informal sector to thrive as a result of his different policies in growing the economy.

Post Views: 13