2027: Ondo APC reacts to speculation of brewing political showdown

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state dismissed claims speculating a crack in the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is as the party said It is not polarised, but waxing stronger, and united under the leadership of the State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

The statement, according to the party’s spokesman, Alex Kalejaye, is contrary to a recent publication by an unknown author, who claimed that ‘political showdown is brewing within the State chapter.

“The author further claimed mischievously that the State chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin met with local government party chairmen in Abuja and took strong decisions ahead of 2027.

“The party wishes to dismiss the said publication as mere fabrication, and urge members and stakeholders to discountenance it,” Kalejaye’s statement reads in part.

He continued, “We want to say categorically that no meeting of such was ever held in Abuja.

“The local government party chairmen were alarmed by the outright falsification and wicked imagination. We expect those behind such machinations to desist or be exposed.

“Mr. Governor is the leader of the State chapter, and no major decision can be taken without his consent and endorsement, including who contests for whatever elective position.

“Ondo State APC is known for cohesion and stability. We want to appeal to the leaders and supporters of the party to keep faith with it.

“The governor and leader of the party is determined to ensure the physical and economic development of the State.

“The party appeals for an enabling environment and cooperation to accelerate the realisation of plans.”

“The State chapter will continue to pursue goals and aspirations that promote the well-being of our party faithful in particular, and the State in general, ” Kalejaiye added.

