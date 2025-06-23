2027: Okpebholo receives PDP decampees, pledges 2.5m votes for Tinubu

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has pledged 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 as he received decamps from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The pledge by Governor Okpebholo followed the developmental impact of President Tinubu across the state since his assumption of office.

This was contained in a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, in Benin on Monday.

Itua said Okpebholo made the declaration at Okaijesan Town Hall during a gathering to welcome defectors from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

The governor emphasised that the APC remained all inclusive and welcomed all Edo State citizens ready to contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and development of the state.

He said: “I commend PDP members who have joined the APC.

“This proves that PDP has lost relevance in Esan Central, my constituency.”

Okpebholo added that while efforts had been made to convince them earlier, they joined voluntarily due to the administration’s tangible developmental achievements.

Their decision, he said, endorsed the government’s vision and confirmed growing confidence in the leadership and policies of the APC administration.

He applauded the return of influential figures, including former APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, calling it a boost to the party’s strength in Edo State.

He welcomed other returnees, members of the state House of Assembly, ex-chairmen, councillors, and former PDP leaders now backing the APC.

He added: “In 2027, Edo will give Tinubu 2.5 million votes.

“Edo is APC, and APC is the engine of our progress.”

Also speaking, the APC leader in Edo Central Senatorial District, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd.), reassured defectors of inclusion and fairness within the party’s structure.

“Join this movement of peace and purpose. Together, we will move Edo forward,” Esekhaigbe stated.

