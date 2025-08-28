2027: Ohanaeze speaks on reported stoppage of South East from presidential race

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, has debunked reports suggesting that no Igbo person would contest the 2027 presidential election.

The President General, in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday, described the publication as fake and not from the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so,” he said.

He stressed that Ohanaeze had no authority to dictate who should or should not contest elections in Nigeria.

“Any publications to the contrary is fake news, did not originate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be discounted.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party, and is not in a position to say, dictate, or even advise on who should and shouldn’t contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice and membership,” Mbata added.

