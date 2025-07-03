2027: Obidient chieftain mocks APC, says opposition coalition unsettles party

A chieftain of the Obidient Movement and President of the Ebonyi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Dr Eze Emmanuel Eze, has asserted that the formation of a coalition of opposition politicians has significantly unsettled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), prompting a wave of reactionary responses.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, Dr Eze observed that the reactionary tactics by the APC including the sudden removal of its National Chairman and attempts to frustrate the opposition, are clear signs that the party is feeling the heat from the strategic efforts of the coalition

He further described the recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition’s central political platform as both strategic and timely, declaring that it has thrown the APC onto the defensive.

“The coalition has achieved one thing: the APC is now resorting to reactionary tactics. That, to me, is the beginning of the collapse of the house of cards that the APC actually represents,” Eze said.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the conduct of free and credible elections in 2027, particularly if he does not intend to seek re-election.

“Tinubu should explore just one option. Let him focus on conducting a credible election without having himself on the ballot.

“That way, Nigerians will forgive him his shortcomings, because we are a truly religious nation,” he advised.

He described the APC as a ‘special purpose vehicle’ created solely for the acquisition of power rather than service to the people, contrasting it with the vision of the Obidient Movement, which he said is rooted in justice, peace, and the equitable distribution of national resources.

“For us in the Obidient Movement, we are focused on building a new Nigeria, where justice, peace, and progress moderate the distribution of national wealth and opportunities. In fact, for the Obidient Movement, an egalitarian society is all that matters,” he said.

Dr Eze also criticised what he termed the ‘tragedy of policy inconsistencies’ and ‘dehumanising socioeconomic conditions’ under the current administration, which he said have pushed Nigerians into a state of heightened political awareness.

“Hunger and bad governance have kept Nigerians wide awake. Everybody is now vigilant. Nobody will wait to go to court instead of coming out to vote and settle scores at the polling booths,” he declared.

He expressed optimism about the coalition’s prospects, describing it as a credible alternative to the APC and encouraging Nigerians not to lose hope.

“It has now dawned on us all that no politician rigs, buys votes, or steals elections to serve the people. APC’s focus was, and still remains, power grab and ostentatious display in yachts and designer cars.

