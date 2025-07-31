2027: Obi part of coalition from onset, but not yet a members — ADC

The African Democratic Congress has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has been a part of the coalition for the 2027 elections from the on set.

National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed this when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said: “Peter Obi has been part of the coalition from day one.

“Peter Obi has attended almost every meeting of the coalition.

“The reason Peter Obi has not come into the ADC as a card-carrying member was because he asked for leave to allow him to complete the election that his people were involved in the Labour Party.

“The same thing applied to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“And they were allowed by the leadership to complete the election processes that they started in their respective parties before they come into the ADC.”

On the claim that the platform was set up to actualise the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi said: “What I know for a fact is that Peter Obi is in the coalition.

“I also know for a fact that this is not an Atiku coalition.

“Like I have said repeatedly, the ADC is not built on anybody’s ambition.

“What is at stake is much bigger than every individual.

“I am 56.

“Who says I don’t want to be president?”

