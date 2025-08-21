2027: Obi-Atiku alliance, Muslim-Muslim ticket threat to our victory — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has warned that a possible alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and the continuation of the Muslim-Muslim ticket constituted threats to the party’s chances in the 2027 polls.

The party chieftain made the submission when he featured on a Channels Television interview programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

Alancha said: “In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as what happened in 2023.

“If Peter Obi and Atiku can align, have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because, at the table, they already have over 13 to 14 million votes.”

The leader of the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum said the only way to counter this is for President Bola Tinubu to jettison the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2027.

He said: “It is not too early in the day because preparation precedes manifestation.

“If you’re not preparing to succeed, then you must have been planning to fail.

“What we are telling the President, as members of the APC and as citizens in touch with the grassroots, is that there may be quietness now, but when campaigns commence, there are going to be serious issues.

“If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a threat and deplete our support base.

“The opposition coalition is not sleeping; they are working very seriously.

“If Obi and Atiku come together, we are talking almost 14 million votes against our eight million votes from the 2023 general elections.”

The NENF had earlier advised President Tinubu to avoid repeating the 2023 formula, stressing that it alienated northern Christians and limited the party’s electoral reach.

Alancha also has his fears over the possible ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “Jonathan is around the corner.

“Nobody should wave aside that issue because it’s a serious one.

“There are certain persons within the North pushing for Jonathan: ‘Bring back Jonathan to them.’

“In fact, they are forming a cult-like following around that agenda.”

Alancha said it would be tough for the APC to sustain the Muslim-Muslim ticket if Jonathan, Atiku and Obi get on the ballot.

He said: “If Jonathan is on the ballot, and Atiku and Obi are also there, believe me, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not going to fly.

“Let’s have a balance on that ticket.”

