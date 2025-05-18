2027: North West APC endorses President Tinubu

The North West Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed and passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was made after a stakeholders’ meeting that had in attendance all the governors of the zone, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Deputy Senate President as well as former governors.

The National Chairman of APC, Chairmen of State Chapters, state and federal legislators, as well as Ministers, heads of federal agencies, including senior political appointees, were also at the meeting, which was held in Kaduna on Saturday.

In a communique read by the APC North West Coordinating Governor, Senator Uba Sani, after the meeting, the zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC.

It also pledged full support for Tinubu’s vision to deliver prosperity, equity, and lasting change for all Nigerians.

The communique said: “We thank and commend President Bola Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North-West zone.

”Under Tinubu, security in the North-West had significantly improved, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability.”

According to the communique, the zone enjoys unprecedented federal representation with 12 ministers, key national assembly positions, and top security appointments, a clear sign of inclusiveness and recognition.

The stakeholders stated that major infrastructure projects were being completed or were underway across the North-West, marking a new era of development in our region.

The meeting pointed out that the party continued to grow in strength, unity, and national appeal due to Nigerians’ appreciation of the President and APC governors.

