2027: North solidly behind Tinubu’s re-election – APC

Senator Ajibola Bashiru, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the North firmly supports President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in spite of rumours of a gang up.

He made this known on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when he spoke at a media roundtable organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Zone B.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zone B, led by Ronke Afebioye-Samo, comprises all six South West states.

Bashiru dismissed talk of a northern conspiracy against Tinubu’s 2027 bid, calling it “a lie from the pit of hell”.

He said the President is being warmly received in northern cities like Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe.

Ge said: “It’s a lie from the pit of hell to claim the North is ganging up against Tinubu.

“I say this from a position of knowledge.

“I am not a flimsy person.

“I guide myself by Amilcar Cabral’s words: ‘Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.’”

Bashiru insisted northern support for Tinubu is unwavering, with visible street celebrations in many states, including Kano, Katsina, and Gombe.

The APC scribe noted that Dauda Kahutu Rarara’s song: “Omo Ologo,” for Tinubu has become an anthem in many northern communities.

He dismissed the African Democratic Congress coalition as a “mushroom party” and “contraption” filled with self-serving individuals lacking political relevance.

He said northern APC structures are solidly behind Tinubu’s 2027 bid, listing Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, and Zamfara among supportive states.

He added that influential northern leaders are rallying behind the President, unlike those spreading baseless “beer-parlour gossip”.

Bashiru asserted there is no vacancy in Aso Rock until 2031, urging opposition hopefuls to wait their turn.

According to him, APC’s success in recent and off-cycle elections, with a win rate above 75 percent, shows its national acceptance.

“Those voting for our party are Nigerians, not Togolese, Cameroonians, or foreigners,” he stated.

He praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership, infrastructure progress, and growing support throughout the North.

He said the resignation of APC’s former National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, poses no crisis or threat to the party.

Bashiru, who has declared interest in Osun State’s 2026 governorship race, said his chances are very bright.

