2027: Nobody is too big to be voted out of office – El-Rufai’s son

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that nobody is too big to be voted out of power by the people.

In a post on his X handle, he said an upset could happen in the 2027 general election without any consequences.

Bashir, in the post on Wednesday, said the World Bank and International Monetary Fund would not be able to save those to be affected.

He wrote: “Nobody is too big to be elected out of office by the people.

“It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen.

Also Read:

“So forget all these intimidations flying up and down.

“Let us be patient.

“Even the IMF & World Bank no go save una that time.

“Political strategist una.

“That one na for Lagos.”

Bashir, in a follow-up post, said though he didn’t mention any name, some people were already jittery.

He said: “I didn’t call names o, but due to their guilt, they already know who is being spoken about.

“Wallahi, none of you will force anyone to support this utter failure of governance disguised as useless, dangerous ethnocentric political strategy.”

Post Views: 6