2027: National Assembly leadership endorses Tinubu

The leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday at the National Summit of the All Progressives Congress, held in Abuja, endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was moved by Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, and seconded by Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This followed an earlier endorsement of Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Akpabio moved that Tinubu should be adopted as the sole candidate of the APC for the Presidency in 2027.

“Nigerians are saying that because you have done a difficult job well, that it is time to reward you by sending you back to the Presidency for a second term in office,” he said.

Akpabio said the endorsement was based on the political sagacity of Tinubu, whom he said had been able to set Nigeria on the path of growth as confirmed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Nigerians and people at the grassroots were very excited, and that members of the National Assembly were also excited and had never had it so good.

Abass said he stood on behalf of 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, and all the 36 Speakers and their members, to second the motion raised by the president of the senate.

