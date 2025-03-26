2027: Nasarawa governor denies anointing successor

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has issued a rebuttal, dismissing claims that he anointed any candidate to succeed him in 2027.

The governor urged members of the public and his supporters to disregard such claims by any disgruntled politicians using his name and affiliation wrongly.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, made this known in his bi-monthly press briefing on Wednesday at the Press Centre in Lafia.

“We want to make it categorically clear that Governor Abdullahi Sule has no anointed candidate to succeed him in 2027.

“Any appointee supporting such a claim is a sign of insubordination. Governor Sule will not condone such act henceforth,” he warned.

“The public should ignore politicians claiming to be government candidates for the seat of governorship for 2027.

“At the appropriate time, the people of Nasarawa will decide who they choose to be governor in 2027.

“Besides, Governor Sule still has more than two years to provide the dividends of democracy to his people, why this distraction?” he queried.

Sule said he remained focused and would not yield to distractors who do not mean well for the people in the state and his administration.

He assured his supporters and citizens to remain law-abiding and expect to benefit more for the remaining two years of his administration.

