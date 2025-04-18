2027: Malami to Tambuwal, Al-Makura: You can’t speak for CPC bloc in APC

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has told former Governors of Katsina and Nasarawa States, Aminu Masari and Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, that they cannot speak for the bloc of the Congress for Progressive Change in the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former AGF spoke against the backdrop of the reports that the CPC bloc in the APC was planning to pull out of the APC ahead of 2027.

The Eagle Online recalls that the CPC was one of the four major parties that formed the APC.

The report on the CPC pulling out of the APC came after some governors elected on the platform of the APC visited former President Muhammadu Buhari, who founded the party.

However, a group led by Masari and Al-Makura, in a statement pledged their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, who is likely to seek reelection in 2027.

Reacting to this position, Malami, who was the AGF during the tenure of Buhari, said the CPC bloc was the only entity that could speak on whether or not it was leaving the APC.

He told newsmen through his media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, on Friday: “When you say CPC bloc, one needs to know who they are referring to.

“Is it the likes of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Adamu, Masari and Faruku Adamu Aliyu who, a few months ago, had been throwing Buhari under the bus, in desperate attempts to gain relevance that should decide for the bloc?”

On his rumoured defection to the Social Democracy Party, Dora said: “Malami is a prominent figure in Nigeria, therefore, cannot defect to any party in secret.

“He is still in APC but in broad consultations with different platforms.

“Until the consultations are over, it is premature to talk about defection or declaration of interest.

“Malami has the right to belong to any political party and to contest any position in Kebbi State.”

