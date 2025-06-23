2027: Lady floats all women group to campaign for Tinubu

A former campaigner for the presidency of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Jemila Dorcas Sule, has announced the formation of an all women group: “Coalition of Women for Tinubu Presidency,” to mobilise for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The group, whose formation was announced on Sunday, is to galvanise the support of women and women groups for the reelection of President Tinubu.

In a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Monday, Lady Sule said she has already got the endorsement of over one million women of substance and grassroot mobilisers from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria to put together the platform, which will be formally unveiled before the end of 2025.

She explained that the new group will go with the acronym: “CW-for-Tinubu 2027,” with the motto: “Total support for good governance and exemplary service delivery,” both of which she described as winning strategies and slogans designed for mass mobilisation of women and women groups in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The convener also announced that the group will soon name their patrons and matrons, among them some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and icons of business and philanthropists, and later call a world press conference to explain more elaborately why President Tinubu is their choice for the next election in 2027.

Adducing preliminary reasons why the coalition of women want Tinubu as their next president in 2027, Lady Sule said: “Mr President, Tinubu, is a game changer who means well for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Within two years, he has demonstrated commitment to change and development.

“Within just two years in office, Mr President has already commissioned the Lagos-Calabar coastal super highway (though in part), in addition to over 440 ongoing road projects he initiated, established five new regional development commissions, against only two, existing before he came on board, touched on the lives of workers with the new N70,000 minimum wage, increased revenue and revenue drive with the 4 new landmark tax bills and also touched lives of Nigerian students with a presidential loan and grant scheme, among numerous other achievements.

“President Tinubu is also working hard on security of the country. Look at the most recent, how he rushed to Benue state when issues of insecurity threatened everybody. He mobilized security at the highest level. This is commander- in- chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in action.

“We have already got assurance of President Tinubu that he will not disappoint Nigerians, and women in particular if he is supported to get a re-election in 2027. We believe him. We also want to demonstrate support for the first lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who has been empowering women nationwide and supporting development of rural communities. Let’s go, Nigerians, Tinubu ’2027 is a done deal.”

