2027: Labour Party speaks on Obi’s candidacy

The Labour Party has reiterated its support for Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2027 election, dismissing rumours of a potential replacement.

The party made its position on the standing of the former two-term governor of Anambra State known in a statement.

The statement on Sunday, jointly signed by the Director-General of the Directorate on Mobilisation and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei; Deputy Director of Media and Communications, Ambassador Aju Elumelu; and Deputy Director of Strategic Engagement, Sheikh Rufai Al-Saddiq, denied reports of a rift over Obi’s candidacy for the 2027 elections.

It said: “The leadership and members of our great party recognize the importance of peaceful coexistence among brothers and acknowledge the fact that there’s a bigger target—liberating Nigeria from the shackles of greedy politicians and building a nation that protects the interests of its citizens.

“The party has decided to follow a peaceful approach to resolving internal misunderstandings. This effort within the Labour Party and its successes have elicited different reactions; we have also seen an attempt by the opposition to make a false spin for their own selfish interests, misinforming the general public with the aim of causing more crises in our party.

“For the record, this directorate was set up to facilitate reconciliation and help mobilize and integrate Labour Party stakeholders toward electoral victory for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in 2027.

“The party leadership recognizes the need for unity and cohesion within the party as a requirement for internal stability and improving the winning chances of H.E. Peter Obi in the upcoming 2027 elections.

“We have reached out through various channels to different stakeholders, and discussions are still ongoing on various fronts; we are also making great progress in this endeavor. To misconstrue this effort as being against our presidential candidate is unfortunate.

“To set the record straight, Peter Obi remains our presidential candidate for 2027 as ratified, and all the party leadership are behind him and committed to his message of a new Nigeria.”